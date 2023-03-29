News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India pilots' bodies say airline makes 'rapid', 'regressive' changes in service conditions

Air India pilots' bodies say airline makes 'rapid', 'regressive' changes in service conditions

Source: PTI
March 29, 2023 18:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pilots' bodies at Tata Group-owned Air India have accused the airline management of making unilaterally "rapid" and "regressive" changes in the service conditions of pilots.

Air India

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

In a letter to Air India Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi on Tuesday, Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) also stated that "all unilateral violations of their rights and service agreements are creating industrial unrest and shattering employee confidence in the current management".

The communication comes amid Air India reducing drastically the annual limit of privilege leave accumulation to 60 days from 300 days earlier, as per a source.

 

IPG represents the wide-body aircraft pilots at the airline while ICPA represents pilots who operate the narrow-body fleet of Air India.

"To help the company, the unions have supported you in good faith for over a year. But still, we are being fed the same non-committal, bidding-for-time excuses while rapid and regressive changes are being introduced unilaterally in our service/ working conditions through organisational announcements and policies," the two unions stated in a joint letter.

"No change can be made to our existing bilaterally agreed service conditions without issuing a notice u/s—9A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, and following the procedure specified there under," the letter read.

Air India declined to comment on the matter.

Tata Group took control of Air India in January last year.

The pilots' unions say all this is happening when they have engaged with the management several times in promoting a positive working environment and ensuring "fair working conditions" for all pilots.

Alleging that the company cherry picked the fluffy and and non-consequential questions during a recent virtual interaction, the letter said, "we are still waiting for answers to all the unanswered questions posted in the chat, as promised by the management during the session.

On March 22, an "organisational announcement was emailed to individual pilots announcing a forcible capping of privilege leave accumulation to 60 days as well as liquidation of any additional leave over and above," the pilots stated in the letter.

Air India in the email communication said it was reviewing the company's leave policy comprehensively to align it with the prevailing market practices.

"As part of that process, privilege leave limit and encashment are being revised," it said.

The pilots' "leave quota, accumulation and encashment cannot be unilaterally" changed by the management in the name of an "organisational announcement" or "Policy" with such nonchalance, the unions said.

According to the letter, the pilots have appealed to the airline management on ethical grounds to follow the letter and spirit of the law and engage unions actively as is being done in other Tata companies but to no avail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI likely to hike rate by 25 bps on Apr 6
RBI likely to hike rate by 25 bps on Apr 6
Adani group has paid off $2.15 bn share-backed loans
Adani group has paid off $2.15 bn share-backed loans
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
Tribunal says Google to pay Rs 1337 cr fine in 30 days
Sarfaraz Khan takes new role in DC squad
Sarfaraz Khan takes new role in DC squad
HC acquits all 4 accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case
HC acquits all 4 accused in 2008 Jaipur blasts case
Govt allows joint secretaries to report to secretaries
Govt allows joint secretaries to report to secretaries
IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar debut for MI?
IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar debut for MI?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Labour pains for Hyundai buyout of GM's Talegaon unit

Labour pains for Hyundai buyout of GM's Talegaon unit

Customers won't be charged for normal UPI payments

Customers won't be charged for normal UPI payments

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances