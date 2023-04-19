News
Air India, SpiceJet, and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23

By Deepak Patel
April 19, 2023 13:31 IST
India's largest carrier IndiGo increased its domestic market share from 53.8% in Q4 of FY22 to 55.7% in Q4 of FY23.

Deepak Patel reports.

Airlines

Photograph: Max Rossi/Reuters

Indian carriers transported 12.8 million domestic passengers in March 2023, a year-on-year growth of 21.41 per cent.

India's largest carrier IndiGo shored up its domestic market share from 53.8 per cent in Q4 of FY22 to 55.7 per cent in Q4 of FY23, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released on Monday.

But, SpiceJet, which has been facing financial difficulties, reported the most significant drop in market share from 10.2 per cent to 6.9 per cent.

Go First — nearly half of its aircraft are grounded due to the delayed supply of engines by Pratt and Whitney — saw its market share fall from 9.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent.

While the Tata group-owned Air India's market share dropped from 9.9 per cent to 9 per cent, the conglomerate's other airline, AirAsia India, saw an increase in market share from 5.8 per cent to 7.3 per cent.

Alliance Air, Air India, SpiceJet and Go First lost domestic market share in Q4FY23.

