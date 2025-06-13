HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'

Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 12:32 IST

x

Rupal Patel (45), who was visiting her maternal home from London in Uttarsanda village in Nadiad of Kheda district for medical treatment, was one of the 241 passengers onboard that were killed in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

IMAGE: Family members of the victims of Air India flight 171 crash mourn their loved ones in Ahmedabad, on June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

She is survived by her three children and husband.

Pawan Patel, brother of deceased Rupal Patel, said that he had gone to see his sister off at the airport for her London-bound flight, where she had been living with her family for 15 years.

 

"My sister had come to Nadiad for treatment. She had a flight today and had to return to London. I had gone to drop her off. However, I got the news that the flight had crashed as soon as I returned home. My sister has been living in London for 15 years and is staying there with her husband and three children," Patel told reporters.

Sharing the last interaction with his sister, Pawan Patel said that he helped Rupal with her luggage since she was suffering from a medical condition.

He hugged her in the end, asking her to take care.

"She was suffering from a medical condition. I helped her with her luggage and gave her a hug at the end. I asked her to take care of herself. My DNA sample has been collected, and I have been told that the report will come after 72 hours," Patel added.

Heena Patel, sister-in-law of Rupal Patel, said, "My sister-in-law has died in this incident. She lived in London and came to India for medical treatment. She stayed with us during her visit."

The Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, which crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
DNA Tests To Find Out Victims' Identities
Ahmedabad AI crash marks 1st fatal Boeing 787 accident
Ahmedabad AI crash marks 1st fatal Boeing 787 accident

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

10 Cool Dads Of Bollywood

webstory image 3

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

VIDEOS

DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers underway2:26

DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers...

Tata deploys cars to escort families of deceased passengers after AI 171 crashes1:15

Tata deploys cars to escort families of deceased...

Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's family reaches hospital1:21

Air India plane crash: Vijay Rupani's family reaches...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD