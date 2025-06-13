Air India crash: 'I hugged her, asked her to take care'

Rupal Patel (45), who was visiting her maternal home from London in Uttarsanda village in Nadiad of Kheda district for medical treatment, was one of the 241 passengers onboard that were killed in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash.

IMAGE: Family members of the victims of Air India flight 171 crash mourn their loved ones in Ahmedabad, on June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

She is survived by her three children and husband.

Pawan Patel, brother of deceased Rupal Patel, said that he had gone to see his sister off at the airport for her London-bound flight, where she had been living with her family for 15 years.

"My sister had come to Nadiad for treatment. She had a flight today and had to return to London. I had gone to drop her off. However, I got the news that the flight had crashed as soon as I returned home. My sister has been living in London for 15 years and is staying there with her husband and three children," Patel told reporters.

Sharing the last interaction with his sister, Pawan Patel said that he helped Rupal with her luggage since she was suffering from a medical condition.

He hugged her in the end, asking her to take care.

"She was suffering from a medical condition. I helped her with her luggage and gave her a hug at the end. I asked her to take care of herself. My DNA sample has been collected, and I have been told that the report will come after 72 hours," Patel added.

Heena Patel, sister-in-law of Rupal Patel, said, "My sister-in-law has died in this incident. She lived in London and came to India for medical treatment. She stayed with us during her visit."

The Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, which crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has claimed the lives of 241 people onboard.