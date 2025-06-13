'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

IMAGE: Firefighters work to put out a fire at the aircrash site in Ahmedabad, June 13, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Speaking to ANI, the local described the crash, "I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building) ... I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed... Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital."

He added that his friends rescued 20-25 students from the crash site.

"Till I was there, four people were rescued... My other friends rescued around 20-25 students. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100 metres away from this place," he said.

Meanwhile, a resident living in a housing colony near the AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad recounted the moment, saying the impact felt like an earthquake. He added that they rushed to the scene immediately after the crash.

"When the crash happened, it felt like an earthquake. Immediately we rushed to the site. After hearing the loud sound from the crash, the public gathered nearby," he told ANI.

The London-bound Air India flight, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.

The accident claimed the lives of 241 people on board, including 12 crew members. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Vinay Kumar said that the specialised force has recovered 81 bodies so far and has deployed seven teams to help with the emergency situation.