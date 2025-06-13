HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Air India crash: Elderly couple was going to London to meet their son

Air India crash: Elderly couple was going to London to meet their son

June 13, 2025 10:48 IST

An elderly couple hailing from Maharashtra's Solapur district planned to meet their son in London and were on board the ill-fated plane that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after its take-off, a senior official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the site where an Air India plane crashed, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mahadev Pawar (68) and his wife Asha (60) hailed from Hatid village in Sangola tehsil of Solapur.

A senior official from Solapur district administration said the Pawars had been living in Ahmedabad.

 

"Mahadev Pawar used to work in a textile mill in Nadiad (in Gujarat). He had two sons -- one living in Ahmedabad and the other in London. The couple was on board the plane that crashed minutes after take-off," the official said.

According to sources, the Pawar family had left Sangola and settled in Gujarat 15 years ago.

They had recently visited Hatid to meet their relatives, they said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members.

Of these, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, seven Portuguese, and a Canadian.

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
