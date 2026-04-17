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Home  » News » Woman Arrested After Man Found Murdered In Agra Hotel

Woman Arrested After Man Found Murdered In Agra Hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 16:38 IST

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In a shocking incident in Agra, a man was bludgeoned to death by his partner in a hotel room, prompting a police investigation into the motive behind the brutal crime.

Photograph: @agrapolice/X

Photograph: @agrapolice/X

Key Points

  • A 36-year-old man was bludgeoned to death by his partner in an Agra hotel room.
  • The victim was found dead in a pool of blood by hotel staff, who alerted the police.
  • The accused woman was present at the scene and has been taken into custody for questioning.
  • Police investigation suggests the couple checked into the hotel earlier that day and a dispute may have led to the murder.

A 36-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by his partner inside a hotel room in Malpura area here on Friday, police said.

Hotel Staff Discover Body

The hotel staff found the victim, identified as Khillo, lying dead in a pool of blood inside a room around noon and alerted police, they said, adding that empty bottles of liquor were also recovered from the spot.

 

The woman was also present there and was taken into custody for questioning, the police said.

Investigation Details Emerge

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had checked into the hotel, located in the Itaura locality, earlier in the day, they said.

According to the police, the accused woman first attacked the man with a hammer and later used a sharp-edged weapon to inflict fatal injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya said the exact motive is yet to be ascertained, though a dispute between the two is suspected.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder, which carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty. The police will likely conduct a thorough forensic investigation and gather witness statements to build their case. Such incidents of violence within intimate relationships highlight the need for greater awareness and support systems.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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