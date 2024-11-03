News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » How biscuits were crucial in J-K op against Lashkar commander Usman

How biscuits were crucial in J-K op against Lashkar commander Usman

Source: PTI
November 03, 2024 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A successful anti-terror operation that led to the elimination of a high-profile terrorist commander in Jammu and Kashmir was marked not only by strategic planning but also an unconventional solution -- biscuits.

S

IMAGE: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Khanyar, in Srinagar, November 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

enior officials highlighted the importance of the snack in mitigating the challenge posed by stray dogs during the operation against Usman, a commander of the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

 

Usman was killed on Saturday in a day-long encounter in the densely-populated Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar, marking the first significant gunfight in the summer capital in more than two years.

The operation involved a joint effort from the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

The officials said Usman, who was well familiar with the Valley terrain, was a significant figure in orchestrating numerous terror attacks since his initial activity in the early 2000s.

After a stint in Pakistan, he infiltrated back into the region around 2016-17 and was implicated in the shooting of police inspector Masroor Wani last year.

When intelligence indicated Usman's presence in a residential area, a meticulous nine-hour planning phase ensued to ensure the operation's success without collateral damage.

A significant concern was the presence of stray dogs, whose barking could potentially alert the terrorist.

To counter this, search teams were equipped with biscuits to pacify the dogs as they approached their target.

The entire deployment was done before Fajar (pre-dawn prayers), with security forces cordoning off a cluster of 30 homes.

The standoff escalated when Usman -- armed with an AK-47, a pistol, and numerous grenades -- engaged in a fierce gunfire exchange with the security forces.

During the confrontation, some grenades detonated, igniting a fire in the house that was quickly contained by the security personnel to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

After several hours of intense gunfire, Usman was neutralised. The encounter resulted in injuries to four security personnel who are reported to be in stable condition.

The operation represents a significant victory for the forces, particularly against The Resistance Front, a LeT offshoot that has increasingly targeted non-local labourers and security personnel.

The successful mission underscores the lengths to which the authorities will go, including finding unique and unconventional solutions, to ensure their operations' safety and effectiveness.

The encounter not only marks a pivotal moment in counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir but also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace in the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
'Troop cut not possible in J-K despite drop in terror'
'Troop cut not possible in J-K despite drop in terror'
50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official
50-60 terrorists waiting to sneak into Jammu: Official
11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar
11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
Terror Attacks No Cause Of Alarm For J&K Projects
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled
2 more terrorists killed in Jammu, major strike foiled

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances