Home  » News » 'Foreigner' among 2 terrorists killed in encounter in JK

'Foreigner' among 2 terrorists killed in encounter in JK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2024 14:14 IST
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

 

The operation is underway and further details were awaited, they said.

Another encounter is underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. So far, there are no reports of any casualties on either side, according to officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
