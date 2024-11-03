News
Home  » News » Pak conducted artillery tests near LoC: Officials

Pak conducted artillery tests near LoC: Officials

By Sumir Kaul
November 03, 2024 23:07 IST
Pakistan has tested various artillery systems including a replica of the SH-15 and a 155 mm truck-mounted howitzer developed by a Chinese firm along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

IMAGE: File photo of an Army jawan keeping vigil at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

This comes as the neighbouring country strengthens defence ties with Gulf and Western European countries, and its long-standing ally Turkiye, the officials said.

 

The movement of the 155 mm guns, produced in collaboration with a Gulf nation under the supervision of a state-owned Chinese defence company, along the LoC was observed recently, they said.

The guns -- a variant of SH-15 that is known for its 'shoot and scoot' capability -- can fire a range of munitions, including high-explosive, armour-piercing and smoke rounds, boasting of a maximum range of approximately 30 kilometres and a firing rate of up to six rounds per minute.

Among the arsenal being tested is the refurbished M109, which has a firing range of 24 kilometres and can launch six shells in just 40 seconds. Initially acquired from a Western European country, this artillery system is now undergoing trials in its enhanced version, the officials said.

Turkiye has contributed to this military enhancement with the deployment of a modern 105 mm artillery piece manufactured by a Turkish defence company, FNSS, they said.

This medium-weight tank is equipped with a two-man turret armed with a standard 105 mm rifled gun capable of firing both armour-piercing and high-explosive ammunition.

China has also been instrumental in bolstering Pakistan's military capabilities along the LoC, according to the officials.

This assistance includes construction of fortified bunkers, provision of unmanned aerial vehicles, combat aerial vehicles, and advanced communication systems, the officials said.

Early this year, China's North Industries Group Corporation Limited delivered the second batch of 56 SH-15 155 mm calibre wheeled self-propelled howitzers to the Pakistan army.

Chinese support has also extended to the installation of encrypted communication towers and underground fibre optic cables along the LoC, the officials said.

Sumir Kaul in Srinagar
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
