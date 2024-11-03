News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar

11 hurt in grenade attack on CRPF bunker in Srinagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 03, 2024 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force bunker near a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, injuring at least 11 civilians, officials said.

IMAGE: Special Operation Group personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police stand guard at Budshah Bridge in the wake of the recent attack on the Army vehicle in Jammu's Aknoor area, in Srinagar, November 2, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The attack, which took place near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre, comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Tayiba in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

 

A senior police officer said the terrorists hurled the grenade at the Central Reserve Police Force bunker near the TRC.

"However, the grenade missed the intended target and landed on the roadside, injuring 11 people," the officer said.

The blast took place close to the weekly flea market, popularly known as the Sunday market, which is thronged by thousands. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

The officer said the attack was borne out of the desperation of terrorists following Saturday's killing of the LeT commander.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

"The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the Sunday market in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," Abdullah said in a post on X.

"The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress called for measures to curb such attacks.

"It is deeply disturbing to learn about the unfortunate and ghastly incident of a grenade attack on shopkeepers," Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said in a statement.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police must take effective measures to contain such brutal and inhuman attacks so that the public can move freely and without any fear," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility
Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility
LeT Terrorist Eliminated In Srinagar
LeT Terrorist Eliminated In Srinagar
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
Rohit vows a 'very very special' comeback in Australia
How biscuits were crucial in J-K op against LeT's Usman
How biscuits were crucial in J-K op against LeT's Usman
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and...
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
Doctor, 6 workers killed in terrorist attack in J-K
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances