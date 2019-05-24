After Congress crash, a rash of resignations

May 24, 2019 13:37 IST

A day after the Congress's second straight defeat in the national election, resignations were flying.

It is being reported that party chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, meeting, which is scheduled to meet at 11 am on Saturday.

IMAGE: Is it time for Rahul Gandhi to ponder his political future? If the reports are to be believed, he will offer his resignation on Saturday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

-- INDIA DECIDES

Rahul Gandhi, besides leading a dud election campaign that failed to win over voters, also lost his traditional constituency Amethi, the Gandhi family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has won 52 seats across the country, while the Bharatiya Janata Party scored a 300-plus" tally, bettering even its 2014 performance.

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh party president Raj Babbar has also sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi. The actor-turned-politician sent his resignation taking responsibility for the party's showing in the just-concluded polls.

Babbar tweeted in Hindi on Friday," The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner."

Of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress managed to win only the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia Gandhi and Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri ,lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP's Rajkymar Chahar.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik on Friday also announced his resignation from the post in the wake of the party's electoral debacle in the state.

"I have sent my resignation to party president (Rahul Gandhi) owning moral responsibility for the party's poor show in both Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state," Patnaik told reporters.

"While the Congress faced defeat in the state, I too lost at the hustings," the Congress stalwart said.

Admitting that the Congress had failed to win the confidence of the people, Patnaik said "the party needs to take concrete steps to set the organisation in proper shape by getting rid of opportunists and attracting youths into its fold."

He said that he had tried his best to bolster the party's poll prospects.

Congress won only one Lok Sabha seat and nine assembly seats in Odisha. The grand old party had won 16 out of the 147 assembly seats in the state in 2014 elections.