Drop-Dead Gorgeous Raai Laxmi

Drop-Dead Gorgeous Raai Laxmi

By REDIFF STYLE
May 07, 2024 10:52 IST
IMAGE: Raai Laxmi sizzles in a backless choli and embellished lehenga. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi has a wardrobe that basically sums up all the trends of the season. 

It is cute but elegant. Stylish yet comfortable. Versatile and romantic. It is, most importantly, a reflection of her vivacious personality. 

The actor, who celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago, chooses 'grace over grudges' any day and has summer on her mind 24*7. 

IMAGE: Like a flower, she blooms in blue. 

 

IMAGE: Florals are her BFF; the lace-up corset gives this otherwise breezy dress a flattering fit.  

 

IMAGE: 'Black,' for Raai, 'is not a colour, it's an emotion'. 

 

IMAGE: She puts a festive spin on her luxurious red kurta by teaming it with a gold and ruby choker. 

 

IMAGE: Raai channels her inner femme fatale in girly pink. 

 

IMAGE: Doesn't she look sinfully sexy in this chocolate dress, complete with ab cutouts and puffed sleeves?

 

IMAGE: The actor smoulders in red as she gives off hot girl vibes.

 

IMAGE: When she decides to woo the sea...

 

REDIFF STYLE
