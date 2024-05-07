Drop-Dead Gorgeous Raai Laxmi

IMAGE: Raai Laxmi sizzles in a backless choli and embellished lehenga.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi has a wardrobe that basically sums up all the trends of the season.

It is cute but elegant. Stylish yet comfortable. Versatile and romantic. It is, most importantly, a reflection of her vivacious personality.

The actor, who celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago, chooses 'grace over grudges' any day and has summer on her mind 24*7.

IMAGE: Like a flower, she blooms in blue.

IMAGE: Florals are her BFF; the lace-up corset gives this otherwise breezy dress a flattering fit.

IMAGE: 'Black,' for Raai, 'is not a colour, it's an emotion'.

IMAGE: She puts a festive spin on her luxurious red kurta by teaming it with a gold and ruby choker.

IMAGE: Raai channels her inner femme fatale in girly pink.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look sinfully sexy in this chocolate dress, complete with ab cutouts and puffed sleeves?

IMAGE: The actor smoulders in red as she gives off hot girl vibes.

IMAGE: When she decides to woo the sea...