The Great Tiger Quiz!

Photograph: Bazuki Muhammad/Reuters

Did you know that India has over 550 wildlife sanctuaries which are the habitat for 3,682 tigers, at last count, and other exotic species?

We fortunately, touch wood, still have extensive forest cover and rich biodiversity of which our tigers are a proud symbol.

Our nation has the highest population of this elusive species and wildlife tourism is a great reason to visit or travel within India this summer, folks.

If you consider yourself a tiger-wallah, test your knowledge about India's wide network of tiger reserves with this special quiz.