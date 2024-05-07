News
What Happened To KKR Flight?!

What Happened To KKR Flight?!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2024 10:18 IST
KKR

Photograph: Kind courtesy KKR/X

Kolkata Knight Riders' journey home from Lucknow turned into an unexpected adventure on Monday night.

Their chartered flight, scheduled to land in Kolkata, was forced to divert twice due to bad weather.

The first detour took them to Guwahati, but a hopeful attempt to return to Kolkata proved unsuccessful. Finally, after a second diversion, the flight landed safely in Varanasi at 1:20 am on Tuesday morning.

 

KKR

Taking the situation in stride, the KKR cricketers and support staff spent the night in a Varanasi hotel.

While the travel plans didn't go according to schedule, the KKR team seems to be maintaining a positive spirit. There have been reports of some players visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

KKR

This unexpected delay comes after a triumphant victory for KKR against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The win at the Ekana Stadium propelled them to the top of the IPL 2024 table.

REDIFF CRICKET
