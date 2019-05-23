News
Priyanka's flop show in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka's flop show in Uttar Pradesh

May 23, 2019 19:41 IST

The Congress is a dismal third in 17 of the 19 constituencies where the party's general secretary (east) campaigned in Uttar Pradesh.
Only in Rae Bareli did the party secure a victory. In Amethi, it came second.
Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports.

Congress workers expected Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to turn around the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh with the swish of a magic wand, yet her combative and calculated campaign failed to lift the grand old party from the abyss of political irrelevance in the state.

Priyanka, who was appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (east) in January, created a buzz during the Lok Sabha election campaign, but failed to revive her party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win 59 seats in UP. The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance gave the BJP a fight in many seats, but seems to have been blunted by the Modi factor.

It is only in Rae Bareli -- where Priyanka campaigned -- that the Congress won. Priyanka's mother and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli.

A glance at the constituencies where Priyanka campaigned, her party's vote share and that of other parties.

ConstituencyBJPCongressSPBSPApna Dal (Sonelal)
Mirzapur   87767 332946   547157
Kushinagar 471600 113438 200273    
Maharajganj 473530 49768 262556    
Varanasi 642060 145544 188143    
Allahabad 426810 28594 265844    
Amethi 215170 195672      
Pratapgarh 431459 76101   314160  
Jaunpur 352797 22324   422131  
Sultanpur 419014 37815   405114  
Unnao 703507 185634 302551    
Jhansi 733666 78895 401624    
Kanpur 292056 188700 28925    
Saharanpur 443040 195226   494271  
Fatehpur 538849 62522   347394  
Ghaziabad 879543 106334 424276    
Bhadohi 380560 18783   350693  
Meerut 574494 34017   563466  
Lucknow 598038 173337 273525    
Rae Bareli 355833 519599      

** Kindly note that the numbers are provisional and will change once counting is complete.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
