Priyanka's flop show in Uttar Pradesh

May 23, 2019 19:41 IST

The Congress is a dismal third in 17 of the 19 constituencies where the party's general secretary (east) campaigned in Uttar Pradesh.

Only in Rae Bareli did the party secure a victory. In Amethi, it came second.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com reports.

Congress workers expected Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to turn around the party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh with the swish of a magic wand, yet her combative and calculated campaign failed to lift the grand old party from the abyss of political irrelevance in the state.

Priyanka, who was appointed Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (east) in January, created a buzz during the Lok Sabha election campaign, but failed to revive her party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to win 59 seats in UP. The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance gave the BJP a fight in many seats, but seems to have been blunted by the Modi factor.

It is only in Rae Bareli -- where Priyanka campaigned -- that the Congress won. Priyanka's mother and United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli.

A glance at the constituencies where Priyanka campaigned, her party's vote share and that of other parties.

Constituency BJP Congress SP BSP Apna Dal (Sonelal) Mirzapur 87767 332946 547157 Kushinagar 471600 113438 200273 Maharajganj 473530 49768 262556 Varanasi 642060 145544 188143 Allahabad 426810 28594 265844 Amethi 215170 195672 Pratapgarh 431459 76101 314160 Jaunpur 352797 22324 422131 Sultanpur 419014 37815 405114 Unnao 703507 185634 302551 Jhansi 733666 78895 401624 Kanpur 292056 188700 28925 Saharanpur 443040 195226 494271 Fatehpur 538849 62522 347394 Ghaziabad 879543 106334 424276 Bhadohi 380560 18783 350693 Meerut 574494 34017 563466 Lucknow 598038 173337 273525 Rae Bareli 355833 519599

** Kindly note that the numbers are provisional and will change once counting is complete.