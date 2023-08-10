'Affectionate gesture': Sena MP defends Rahul over 'flying kiss'

As a controversy erupted over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blowing a flying kiss in the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his gesture "affectionate".

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” Chaturvedi said.

She further said that Rahul Gandhi's words were not driven by animosity, despite his disqualification and subsequent legal victory.

“You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's,” the Shiv Sena-UBT leader said.

After participating in the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Gandhi blew a flying kiss, drawing sharp reactions from the treasury benches with Union minister Smriti Irani calling him misogynist and saying the House had never witnessed such an "indecent act".

Irani took on the Wayanad MP and expressed outrage over his "indecent gesture".

"The person who spoke before me... an indecent gesture was made... only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to Parliament which seats female Members of Parliament... such an indecent act has not been witnessed by the House ever before. The entire country has seen the culture of the (Gandhi) family," said the BJP MP from Amethi.

In a complaint to the Lok Sabha Speaker, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged Gandhi behaved in an "indecent manner" which not only "insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House".