Rediff.com  » News » Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka

Police station vandalised over custodial death in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 25, 2024 15:27 IST
A police station was vandalised in Channagiri town in the district and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death, during the small hours of Saturday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI on X

Adil, 30, was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, police said adding his health condition deteriorated and he died on Friday night.

As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that he died in custody.

 

Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the body has been shifted to the government hospital and it will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.

According to the SP, police are patrolling the area and additional forces have been deployed in Channagiri.

Action will be taken based on the postmortem report. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a Magistrate, she said.

The police claimed that the accused died within six to seven minutes after being brought to the station.

"His parents are also aware of it and they have been convinced," Prashanth said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
591 people have died in police custody in India since 2010
The lockup deaths that shocked India: What happened
Bengal CID books CBI officers for murder
Assam teen Bharali wins gold at World Youth lifting
Who will win IPL 2024? Here's what the experts say...
KKR-SRH Final: Gambhir's acumen vs Cummins's passion
Suvendu's Career Hinges On Tamluk
