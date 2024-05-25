President, CJI, CEC: Famous faces at polling booths

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and several other famous faces were seen at polling booths, exercising their franchise in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

IMAGE: President Murmu cast her vote at an all-women polling booth -- decorated in pink and white colours -- inside the President's Estate, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar after casting their votes at the polling station at the CPWD service centre in Delhi's North Avenue. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud along with his wife show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shows his ink-marked finger in New Delhi. He also received a certificate for being the first male voter at his designated polling booth. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi take a selfie showing their ink-marked fingers after voting in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rahul with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a polling booth. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, with his family members, at Moti Bagh polling booth, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind after casting his vote in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with his family members at a polling booth in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik casts his vote in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with his son and Congress candidate from Rohtak seat Deepender Singh Hooda show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote, in Rohtak. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP candidate from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal and his wife Shallu Jindal show their ink-marked finger after casting their vote in Kurukshetra. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur seat Dharmendra Pradhan, and his wife Mridula Pradhan, show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri after casting their vote in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and his family members show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote at Mirzapur in Hisar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and his family after casting their vote in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP Parvesh Verma and his family members after voting in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP candidate from the New Delhi seat Bansuri Swaraj and her father Swaraj Kaushal show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh and his wife Anita Singh show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote, at the Mothers' Mount Global School, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo