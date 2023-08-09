News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul spoke for 37 minutes, but Sansad TV showed...: Cong

Rahul spoke for 37 minutes, but Sansad TV showed...: Cong

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2023 16:37 IST
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Sansad TV focussed on its leader Rahul Gandhi for less than 40 per cent of the time he spoke in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi spoke for 37 minutes but was shown on Sansad TV camera for only 14 minutes and 37 seconds.

He also alleged that while the former Congress chief spoke on Manipur during his speech in Lok Sabha he was not shown on Sansad TV's camera for most of the time as the focus was on the Speaker for 71 per cent of the time.

 

"In his first speech after coming back from the unjustified disqualification, Rahul Gandhi spoke from 12:09pm to 12:46pm i.e. 37 minutes during the No-Confidence Motion. Out of which the Sansad TV camera showed him for ONLY 14 mins 37 seconds. That's less than 40% screen time! What is Mr. Modi afraid of," Ramesh posted on X.

In another post, he alleged "This gets even worse."

"Rahul Gandhi spoke on Manipur for 15 minutes 42 seconds. During which, Sansad TV's camera focused on the Speaker Om Birla for 11 min 08 seconds i.e. 71 percent of the time. Sansad TV showed Rahul Gandhi on video for only 4 min 34 seconds while he spoke on Manipur," the Congress leader said.

In his speech, Gandhi hit out at the government over the handling of the Manipur situation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
