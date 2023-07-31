News
'Because of her beauty': Maha MLA slammed for remark on Uddhav's MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 31, 2023 11:22 IST
A Shiv Sena MLA has come in for flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Eknath Shinde-led party's MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty. Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.

Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

 

"I don't need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I'm where I am, she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women, she added.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. I don't know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics, he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

