Rediff.com  » News » BJP women MPs object to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2023 15:07 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party women MPs on Wednesday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and demanded "stringent action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making an "inappropriate gesture" towards Union Minister Smriti Irani when she was speaking in the House.

In a complaint, signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was alleged that Gandhi behaved in an "indecent manner" which not only "insulted the dignity of women members in the House, but also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House".

The signatories to the complaint included Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Debasree Chaudhuri.

 

After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi left the House as he had a programme scheduled in Rajasthan.

While Union minister Smriti Irani started her statement following Gandhi's speech on the no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi was believed to have blown a flying kiss on his way out.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "The person who spoke before me misbehaved. Only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians. It shows the khandhan he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women," Smriti Irani said.

