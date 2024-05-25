Will show how people are misled: CEC on turnout data

Speaking on the recent decision of the Supreme Court declining to pass any direction on the Election Commission's (EC) handling of Form 17C data and booth-wise voter turnout, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar emphasised the need to dispel doubts and suspicions surrounding the electoral processes.

IMAGE: CEC Rajiv Kumar speaks to the media outside a polling booth in New Delhi after casting his vote, on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

"They have acknowledged the truth. An attempt is made to create an atmosphere of doubt. We will discuss this with everyone one day for sure," Kumar said after casting his vote at a polling booth in Delhi.

Kumar commited to addressing concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and stated, "What's the play here, why are doubts created, and why are suspicions raised, we will reveal all of this one day and show everyone how people are misled. How doubts arise in people's minds that maybe the EVMs are not working properly, maybe the voting list is incorrect, or maybe the voting numbers have been manipulated. The Supreme Court has given its answer yesterday, but we will also give our answer, and we will definitely give it."

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to pass any direction on a plea seeking the uploading of Form 17C data on the Election Commission of India website and publication of booth-wise voter turnout data.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Dutta and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to grant any interim relief to petitioners and said it could not interrupt the polls.

Earlier, the ECI had filed an affidavit before the top court and said that voter turnout data based on Form 17C (records of votes polled in each polling station) will cause confusion among voters as it will also include postal ballot counts.

Regarding voter turnout, Kumar highlighted the significance of participation across generations, stating, "This time we made a lot of efforts to make it more inclusive. Everyone came and everyone voted. There is a very good voter turnout across the whole country. See how well the voting is going on in Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. How many people came out enthusiastically to vote."

He shared his personal experience of voting alongside his 95-year-old father, wife, and daughter, emphasising the importance of voting for every citizen.

"When I cast my vote for the first time, I went with my father, and today I have brought my father with me who is now 95 years old. He voted with me today, and my wife and daughter are also with me. So, three generations have cast their votes together today. This is a matter of pride for me, and every voter should definitely vote across the country, every youth, every person," Kumar said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar also commended the enthusiasm and turnout observed across various states during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Elections are happening with great enthusiasm. Despite the heat, the turnout is good. There was a lot of enthusiasm in the first 5 phases as well. The biggest thing is that many languages are being used. Everyone is appreciating the arrangements we have made, and this time even fans, doctors and water for drinking have been arranged. So, very happy feedback is coming from every state," Kumar added.

The Supreme Court's decision not to intervene in the uploading of Form 17C data comes amidst ongoing discussions about electoral transparency and accountability.