Case Filed Against 'Advocates' For Threatening Delhi Police Officer

Delhi Police have filed a case against individuals claiming to be advocates for allegedly threatening a police officer and obstructing justice at Shakarpur police station, highlighting concerns over interference in legal proceedings.

Key Points A case has been registered against individuals claiming to be advocates for allegedly threatening a Delhi police officer.

The incident occurred at Shakarpur police station when an ASI was conducting legal proceedings related to a road accident.

The alleged advocates attempted to pressure the investigating officer not to take action against the accused in the accident case.

The accused are also charged with obstructing a public servant and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A case has been registered against several persons, claiming to be advocates, for allegedly threatening a police officer inside Shakarpur police station in east Delhi and obstructing him from duty, officials said on Monday.

The action comes after a purported video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. The clip shows a group of people using abusive language and allegedly threatening an investigating officer inside the police station premises.

Details of the Police Station Incident

According to police, the incident took place on May 30 when Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar was conducting legal proceedings in connection with a road accident case.

One Akshat Tyagi was injured in the alleged accident, and the police had initiated action against the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as Farman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said during registration of FIR in the accident case, several people claiming to be advocates allegedly entered the police station and attempted to pressurise the investigating officer not to initiate legal action against the accused, police said.

Accusations and Charges Against the Alleged Advocates

The people allegedly used abusive language and threatened members of the victim's family, including Akshat's father Baleshwar Tyagi, and his relatives. Police alleged that when ASI Narender Kumar intervened and tried to maintain order, he was abused, pushed and prevented from carrying out his duties.

The accused allegedly created a commotion inside the police station, the DCP said.

Despite the alleged obstruction, the police completed legal formalities and registered an FIR under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(b) (endangering life or safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the road accident case.

The accused Farman was subsequently arrested, they said.

Further Legal Action and Investigation

Based on a complaint by ASI Narender Kumar, another FIR was registered at Laxmi Nagar police station under sections 221 (obstructing public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force on public servant), 194(2) (causing commotion), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

In a related development, an FIR was also registered at Laxmi Nagar police station on the complaint of Baleshwar Tyagi. The case has been filed under sections 115(2) (causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS in connection with the alleged assault, intimidation and misbehaviour with him and his relatives, police said.

Police said further investigation into the cases is underway.