Law Student Rams Police Officers With Thar In Delhi

A law student in Delhi has been arrested after allegedly ramming his car into police officers while attempting to evade the public, leading to charges of attempted murder and obstruction of justice.

Key Points A Delhi law student, Arman Shokeen, was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into Delhi police officers.

The incident occurred in Jahangirpuri, northwest Delhi, while the police were on patrol.

The law student allegedly attempted to flee after being chased by the public.

The accused has been charged with attempt to murder and obstructing public servants.

A Delhi Police constable and a police mitra were injured after a law student allegedly rammed his Thar into their motorcycle and ran over them while trying to flee from public ire in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Law Student Identified and Apprehended

The accused, identified as Arman Shokeen (23), a resident of Pitampura, was apprehended on the spot with the help of locals, they said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the incident took place at 3.50 pm on May 17, when Constable Ashish Sangwan and Police Mitra Sandip Singh were on patrolling duty near Outer Ring Road.

The police team noticed a suspicious Thar being chased by members of the public and attempted to stop it. However, the driver allegedly rammed into the police motorcycle repeatedly and ran over the two officials while trying to escape, causing injuries to them, police said.

Legal Action and Charges

A case has been registered under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their official duties) and 221 (obstructing a public servant from discharge of public duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, and his vehicle has been seized, they added.