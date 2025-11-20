HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Delhi police oppose Umar Khalid's bail

Doctors, engineers engaging in...: Delhi police oppose Umar Khalid's bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 14:31 IST

x

The Delhi police on Thursday vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case, saying it had become a trend now for doctors and engineers to engage in anti-national activities.

IMAGE: Dr Umar Khalid, the intellectual and activist, has bene in jail since September 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi police, told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that the delay in trial was attributable to the accused and they cannot take advantage of it.

Raju showed in the top court videos of Imam giving "inflammatory speeches" against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

 

The videos showed Imam giving speeches at Chakhand, Jamia, Aligarh, and Asansol in 2019 and 2020 before the riots in February 2020 riots in Delhi.

Pointing out that Imam is an engineering graduate, the advocate said, "Nowadays there is a trend that doctors, engineers are not doing their professions but engaging in anti-national activities."

Raju added, "It's not a simple protest. These are violent protests. They are talking about blockades."

At this juncture, Justice Kumar asked if the speeches were part of the chargesheet, to which Raju replied in the affirmative.

Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, and Rehman were booked under the UAPA, the stringent anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hearing in the matter will continue after 2 pm.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
The Bizarre Case Of Umar Khalid
751 FIRs, but charged only in one: Umar Khalid in SC
751 FIRs, but charged only in one: Umar Khalid in SC
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
'You can't demolish, demoralise Umar Khalid'
'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'
'My name is Umar Khalid, but I'm not a terrorist'
'Umar Is Unshaken, Trusts Judiciary'
'Umar Is Unshaken, Trusts Judiciary'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

Indian cricket team s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati0:22

Indian cricket team s head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives...

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish Kumar takes oath Swearing-in ceremony1:16

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish...

Japan s Saku Tsuneta praises ISRO highlights ISRO JAXA work on Chandrayaan 5 mission2:22

Japan s Saku Tsuneta praises ISRO highlights ISRO JAXA...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO