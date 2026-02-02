HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » TN polls charged up due to.: Vijay to cadres on TVK's 3rd anniversary

TN polls charged up due to.: Vijay to cadres on TVK's 3rd anniversary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 02, 2026 11:28 IST

Vijay said the 2026 assembly election carried a new environment that had never seen before.

IMAGE: Actor-politician Vijay tells his cadres that Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry . Photograph: @TVKPartyHQ/X

Key Points

  • Vijay claims the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry.
  • He calls on party members to fight the electoral battle with determination and unity.
  • Vijay launched the TVK in February 2, 2024.

Actor-politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK's entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming assembly election to Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition.

He said with the overwhelming support of the people, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight the electoral battle with determination and unity to "achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance."

Vijay launched the TVK on February 2, 2024.

In a post on 'X', Vijay said, "The joyful third year of TVK begins today. Having completed two years naturally and beyond the norm, our political journey continues."

He claimed the TVK was an "immeasurable deep sea" which ignored distractions and never lost its balance in its political journey. The party was the "victorious battle cry of power politics for the common people," Vijay claimed.

The 2026 assembly election, he said, carried a new environment that had never seen before.

"Everyone says that the only reason for this is our political beginning. Therefore, in this situation, let us make the field our own, and with clear and skillful strategy, move towards political recognition through electoral victory," the actor said.

"With the overwhelming support of all the people, let us fight with determination and unity, and firmly achieve the democratic goal of seizing the throne," Vijay further said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
