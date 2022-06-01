News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Singer KK dies in Kolkata after performance at concert

Singer KK dies in Kolkata after performance at concert

June 01, 2022 00:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said.

IMAGE: Singer KK performing in Kolkata after which he took ill, May 31, 2022. Photograph: Video grab via ANI on Twitter, courtesy Nazrul Manch on Facebook

He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

 

He was taken to a CMRI hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

He is survived by his wife and children.

KK is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Circumstances made me learn Sufi singing'
'Circumstances made me learn Sufi singing'
Lata Mangeshkar, Nightingale of India, passes away
Lata Mangeshkar, Nightingale of India, passes away
Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages
Disco King Bappi Lahiri Passes Into The Ages
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
Court to hear how Gyanvapi video was leaked on July 4
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
PIX: Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out
French Open: Sania Mirza-Hradecka knocked out

More like this

'In India, you get pittance for a song'

'In India, you get pittance for a song'

'When I walk out of a concert, I am a prince'

'When I walk out of a concert, I am a prince'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances