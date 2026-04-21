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Mumbai TV Actor Alleges Theft By Maid Hired Online

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 21, 2026 22:36 IST

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A Mumbai television actor has reported a theft of foreign currency and jewellery, valued at over Rs 7 lakh, allegedly committed by a maid hired through an online platform.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai-based TV actor Vipul Roy reports theft of foreign currency and jewellery.
  • The actor alleges a maid hired through an online platform is responsible for the theft.
  • The stolen items include USD, Dirham, Thai Baht, and gold and diamond ornaments.
  • The total value of the stolen goods is estimated to be over Rs 7 lakh.

A 41-year-old television actor has filed a complaint against a maid he hired from an online platform for allegedly stealing foreign currency of Rs 5 lakh along with gold and diamond ornaments valued at over Rs 2 lakh from his residence in Mumbai's Khar area, police said.

Details Of The Alleged Theft

In his complaint, actor Vipul Roy said he hired the services of one Dipali Kharwa as she had previously done household work several times at his house.

 

A few days back, Roy again hired her for the household chores. The next day, when he was about to step out of the house for work, he checked the drawers of his cupboard and realised that several valuable items kept there had gone missing, the police said.

Items Stolen From The Actor's Home

Roy filed the complaint after he returned from abroad, they added.

In the complaint, he said 30 notes of 100 USD, 7,000 Dirham, 14,500 Thai Baht collectively worth Rs 5 lakh, a silver bracelet of Rs 85,000 and gold diamond rings valued at Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said they were gathering information about the woman before taking action.

The actor filed the complaint with the Khar police station in Mumbai. In India, theft complaints are typically investigated by local police, who gather evidence and may arrest suspects if there is sufficient cause. The case would then proceed through the judicial system.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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