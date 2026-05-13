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Activist Killed, Revenue Officer Injured In Palghar Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 09:25 IST

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An activist was murdered and a revenue officer seriously injured in Palghar, Maharashtra, prompting a police investigation into possible land disputes and mining-related issues.

Key Points

  • Activist Atmaram Patil was killed in an attack in Palghar district.
  • Revenue officer Prabhakar Patil was seriously injured in the same ambush.
  • Police have arrested one person in connection with the murder and attack.
  • The attack occurred near a quarry in Shirgaon, Virar.
  • Police are investigating possible motives, including land disputes and mining issues.

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the murder of an activist and attack on a revenue officer in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near a quarry in the Shirgaon locality of Virar on Tuesday afternoon.

 

Details Of The Palghar Attack

Mandal Officer (Circle Officer) Prabhakar Patil and RTI activist Atmaram Patil (45) had gone to Shirgaon for official work when a group of persons intercepted them and attacked them with sticks and stones and vandalised the officer's vehicle, according to the police.

Atmaram Patil was killed, while Prabhakar Patil was seriously injured in the ambush, and his condition remains critical, they said.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in Shirgaon, prompting a heavy police deployment.

Police Investigation Underway

"One person, aged 50, was arrested late Tuesday night. There were five persons involved in the ambush. We have launched a hunt for the remaining four suspects," an official at the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said.

The Virar police have registered an FIR on various charges, including murder and attempt to murder, he said.

The police were investigating all possible angles, including whether the attack was pre-planned and related to official duties, land disputes, or mining-related issues, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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