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Home  » News » Activist Murdered, Revenue Official Injured In Palghar Attack

Activist Murdered, Revenue Official Injured In Palghar Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 12, 2026 19:01 IST

An RTI activist was murdered and a revenue official critically injured in a brutal attack in Palghar, Maharashtra, sparking a police investigation into potential land and mining disputes.

Key Points

  • RTI activist Atmaram Patil was beaten to death in Palghar district, Maharashtra.
  • A revenue official, Prabhakar Patil, was critically injured in the same attack.
  • The attack occurred near a quarry in Shirgaon, Virar.
  • Police are investigating possible motives, including land disputes and mining-related issues.
  • Tension has risen in Shirgaon, leading to increased police presence.

An activist was beaten to death, and a revenue official was seriously injured after a group of unidentified men attacked them in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

Details of the Palghar Attack

The incident occurred near a quarry in the Shirgaon locality of Virar in the afternoon, an official said.

 

"Mandal Officer (Circle Officer) Prabhakar Patil and Atmaram Patil, an RTI activist, had gone to Shirgaon for official work when a group of unidentified persons intercepted them and beat them brutally with sticks and vandalised the officer's vehicle," he said.

Investigation Underway

Atmaram Patil was killed, while Prabhakar Patil was seriously injured in the ambush, and his condition remains critical.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including whether the attack was pre-planned and related to official duties, land disputes, or mining-related issues," the official added.

Police Presence Increased

Following the incident, tension prevailed in Shirgaon, prompting a heavy police deployment, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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