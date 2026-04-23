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Accountant Injured In Shooting At Uttar Pradesh Cement Plant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 09:57 IST

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An accountant was shot and injured near a private cement plant in Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation into the attempted murder.

Key Points

  • An accountant was shot and injured near a cement plant in Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred near Khairada railway crossing in Mataundh area.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are investigating.
  • The motive behind the attack on the accountant is currently unknown.

An accountant working at a private cement plant was shot at and injured by unidentified assailants near Khairada railway crossing in Mataundh area here, police said on Thursday.

Police Investigate Shooting Incident

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said the incident took place on Wednesday night when Dial 112 received information that some unidentified persons had entered the cement plant owned by Vipin Dixit and fired at Pushpendra Singh (38), who worked there as an accountant.

 

Acting on the alert, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a trauma centre, where his condition is stated to be stable. He sustained pellet injuries on his left shoulder, the officer said.

Ongoing Investigation Into Attempted Murder

Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal also inspected the spot, he added.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is underway. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said.

In India, attempted murder is a serious offence under the Indian Penal Code, leading to police investigation and potential prosecution. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and attempting to identify the perpetrators. The police will also be looking into any potential motives for the attack.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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