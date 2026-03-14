Uttar Pradesh Forms Special Team to Probe Biogas Plant Murders

Following the tragic deaths of two senior officials at a Budaun biogas plant, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh government establishes SIT to investigate the murder of two senior officials at a Budaun biogas plant.

The SIT, led by the Bareilly divisional commissioner, will conduct a detailed and transparent investigation into all aspects of the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assures swift action and a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, promising strict action against those involved.

Security has been strengthened at the biogas plant, including the establishment of a police outpost to prevent future incidents.

The Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun has been transferred, and a new superintendent of police has been appointed.

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing of two senior officials at a compressed biogas plant in Budaun, following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an official statement, the SIT has been formed under the chairmanship of the Bareilly divisional commissioner and will conduct a detailed investigation into all aspects of the incident to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

The chief minister said swift action had already been taken in the case, and the main accused had been arrested. He added that if the probe reveals any larger conspiracy or involvement of other individuals, strict action will be taken in line with the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards crime and criminals.

Authorities have also strengthened security at the plant and established a police outpost inside the biogas plant premises to prevent any such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of industrial establishments, the statement said.

Police Transfers and Security Measures

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday night transferred the Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun, Brijesh Kumar Singh, to Lucknow and appointed him as superintendent of police (logistics). He has been replaced by Ankita Sharma, who was serving as the superintendent of police of Kasganj.

The transfer assumes significance as it came barely a day after two senior officials of an ethanol plant in Sejni village under Musajhag police station limits in Budaun district were shot dead, with police arresting a blacklisted vendor in connection with the killings.

Those killed were identified as Sudhir Kumar Gupta (58), general manager at the facility, and Harshit Mishra (34), assistant general manager.

Calls for CBI Investigation

Former BJP MP from the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency, Dharmendra Kashyap, has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the killings, saying the incident raises several serious questions that need answers.

The chief minister also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said the state government stands firmly with them, assuring that every necessary step will be taken to ensure justice.