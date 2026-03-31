Gunmen Open Fire at Yamunanagar Plywood Factory, Sparking Fear

A brazen shooting at a Yamunanagar plywood factory has triggered a police investigation into the motives behind the attack and possible connections to a former MLA.

Key Points Unidentified individuals opened fire at a plywood factory in the Jathlana area of Yamunanagar district.

The shooting caused panic, but no injuries were reported.

Police recovered empty bullet casings and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

A former MLA is believed to have a stake in the factory, according to police sources.

Two unidentified persons opened fire at the gate of a plywood factory in the Jathlana area of Yamunanagar district early Tuesday, creating panic in the area, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

However, several bullets hit the factory gate and entered the premises, they said.

Jathlana SHO Amit Kumar said the attackers fired about eight rounds, and empty bullet casings have been recovered from the spot.

Police sources said a former MLA is believed to have a stake in the factory, though there was no official confirmation.

CCTV footage from the nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused, and further investigation is underway.