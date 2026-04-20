Abhishek Banerjee Appeals To BJP Candidate On Aparajita Bill

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee calls on BJP candidate Ratna Debnath to push for the Aparajita Bill, designed to ensure time-bound justice for rape victims in West Bengal.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee urged BJP candidate Ratna Debnath to advocate for the Aparajita Bill, ensuring swift punishment for rape convicts.

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, passed in September 2024, awaits presidential approval.

Banerjee criticised the BJP for alleged double standards on women's safety and politicising tragedies.

Banerjee highlighted the TMC government's quick response in a past rape-murder case, including the arrest of the accused within 48 hours.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate from Panihati and mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the Aparajita Bill, which is awaiting the President's nod, sees the light of the day.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in favour of party candidate Tirthankar Ghosh at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, the TMC national general secretary said the proposed legislation seeks to ensure time-bound punishment for rape convicts within 50 days.

Aparajita Bill Aims For Swift Justice

The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, was passed in the assembly in September 2024.

Targeting the BJP, Banerjee said that a party "which garlands convicts... cannot deliver justice," and accused it of double standards on women's safety.

TMC's Response To Past Crime

Referring to the rape and murder of the medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, he said the TMC government had taken prompt action.

"Within 48 hours, the accused was arrested. The CM met the victim's family and assured them of all support, including a CBI probe if they desired," he said.

Political Accusations And Appeals

Banerjee claimed that while people across Bengal had united in protest demanding punishment for the perpetrators, the BJP "politicised the tragedy" by seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of focusing on justice.

He also appealed to TMC workers to refrain from personal attacks against Debnath.

"People can make mistakes under grief, but our party cadres should not respond with improper language," he said, referring to Debnath's earlier comments critical of the CM.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The Aparajita Bill, if enacted, would likely face legal challenges regarding its constitutionality, particularly concerning the 50-day punishment timeframe. Such legislation reflects ongoing political debates in West Bengal surrounding women's safety and the effectiveness of existing laws. The upcoming West Bengal assembly election results will determine the bill's future.