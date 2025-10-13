Durgapur gang rape: TMC MP asks women to 'exercise caution'

Senior Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, commenting on the Durgapur gang rape case, on Monday said that women should exercise caution, as the police cannot be everywhere at once.

IMAGE: TMC MP Saugata Roy. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

His remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee faced flak for advising female students not to venture out late at night.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, the veteran parliamentarian claimed that women's safety in the state is better compared to other regions.

"Such cases are rare in Bengal. Women's safety in Bengal is better than in any other place. But women shouldn't leave their colleges so late at night, as the police can't patrol everywhere. Police cannot be present on every road; police can take action after an incident occurs. So, women should also be cautious," Roy said.

"Whatever the chief minister has said is absolutely correct," he said.

His comments came after a 23-year-old second-year MBBS student of a private medical college was allegedly gang-raped near her campus on the night of October 10.

According to police reports, the survivor, a native of Odisha, was returning from dinner with a friend when three men accosted her near Shobhapur in the industrial township, about 170 km from Kolkata.

The accused allegedly snatched her phone, dragged her into a wooded area, and raped her before demanding money to return her belongings.

The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two more persons in connection with the case, taking the total number of arrests to five. Three accused were taken into custody on October 12.

"I am shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also have to take care of their students, especially the girl child. They should not be allowed to go outside at night," the chief minister had said earlier.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress alleged that the chief minister's comments reflected the government's 'insensitive' attitude toward crimes against women and highlighted the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Later, Banerjee sought to clarify her position, saying her words had been taken 'out of context'.

"The address I gave at the Kolkata airport has been deliberately distorted. My words were not what they have been made out to be," she told reporters in Alipurduar on Sunday evening.