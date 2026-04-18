Why Abhishek Banerjee Is Calling For TMC Votes In Murshidabad

Abhishek Banerjee is urging voters in Murshidabad to support the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the only way to effectively counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee claims a vote for any party other than TMC is a vote for BJP in Murshidabad.

Banerjee accuses Congress and other parties of indirectly supporting the BJP in West Bengal.

TMC pledges to protect minority voters and prevent NRC implementation in Bengal.

Banerjee highlights TMC's commitment to addressing river erosion and rehabilitating affected families.

TMC outlines a five-point programme for welfare, including piped water, healthcare, pensions, and housing.

"One vote for any party other than the TMC is a vote for the BJP," Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said at a poll rally here on Saturday in a bid to consolidate votes in this district, which historically has been a strong base of the Congress.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in Farakka, he claimed that while the BJP was "breaking the Congress", the TMC was "thwarting the BJP's influence on the ground."

Targeting the Congress, the de facto number two in the TMC claimed that no MP or any representative of the grand old party stood by the people in the past two years to address their demands.

Accusations Against Opposition Parties

Banerjee claimed that the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.

While attempts were being made to delete the names of the poor and minority voters from the electoral rolls, the opposition parties were "playing with the emotions of the community", the TMC leader said.

"I urge people -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians -- not to be misled. Those trying to divide you must be given a befitting reply on polling day. If you want to defeat the BJP, the only way is to vote for the TMC," he said.

Concerns Over Constitution and NRC

About the BJP-led NDA failing to pass the Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029 in Parliament, he alleged the Centre was trying to bring in the delimitation exercise "to divide our country."

"We will not allow any change to the Constitution by force," he said.

Claiming that "lakhs of minorities as well as Hindus were sent to detention camps in Assam through the NRC exercise", Banerjee said, "We had said in 2020 that NRC would not be allowed in Bengal, and we have stood by that. As long as Mamata Banerjee is here, people will not be forced to prove citizenship by standing in lines."

Addressing River Erosion and Welfare

Raising the issue of riverine erosion, he said, "The chief minister has written to the Centre to declare Ganga erosion a national disaster, but no steps have been taken."

Detailing the party's plans for the welfare of erosion-hit families, Banerjee said the TMC would push for their rehabilitation on unused land under the Farakka Barrage authorities.

"We will launch a movement in Farakka and Samserganj to ensure that the unused land of the Farakka Barrage is made available for the rehabilitation of those who have lost homes. This is our commitment, our pledge," he said.

The TMC's Lok Sabha MP assured people of financial assistance of over Rs 100 crore for erosion-affected areas and noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced funds for the purpose, but work has been initiated only to be delayed by "land-related issues."

"We will stand by every affected family," he said.

Call for Vigilance and Accusations of Collusion

The TMC national general secretary urged voters to remain vigilant till the completion of the electoral process.

Later, addressing a rally at Lalbagh Singhi High School ground, Banerjee dared the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui to relinquish central security cover if they were "genuinely fighting for the people".

"The state will ensure your safety if needed," he said, in an apparent swipe at rival leaders, while accusing them of maintaining a "tacit understanding" with the BJP.

Focus on Heritage and Tourism

He also flagged concerns over the district's heritage economy and warned that any political instability could hurt tourism in Murshidabad and Berhampore.

"These are historic regions with immense tourism potential. If the BJP gains ground, their objective will be to create unrest so that tourists turn away from Murshidabad," Banerjee alleged, urging voters to back the TMC for "overall development and stability".

Five-Point Welfare Programme

On the welfare front, Banerjee outlined a five-point programme, promising piped drinking water to every household within five years, doorstep healthcare services through "Duare Swasthya" camps, universal coverage of old-age pensions, and housing for all, irrespective of central assistance.

Polling in Murshidabad will be held in the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23.

West Bengal assembly elections are typically held in multiple phases due to the state's large population and the need for extensive security arrangements. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, restricting the kinds of announcements and policy changes the state government can make until after the election.