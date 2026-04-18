Why Abhishek Banerjee Says TMC Is Key To Stopping BJP

Abhishek Banerjee asserts that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is the only viable option to defeat the BJP in West Bengal, urging voters to consolidate their support behind the party.

Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee claims a vote for any party other than TMC is a vote for BJP in Murshidabad.

Banerjee accuses the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and central agencies of acting as 'three agencies of the BJP'.

He alleges attempts to delete names of poor and minority voters from electoral rolls.

Banerjee assures financial assistance for erosion-affected families and pushes for their rehabilitation on unused land.

He criticised the BJP-led NDA for failing to pass the women's quota bill and accused the Centre of trying to bring in delimitation to divide the country.

"A vote for any party other than the TMC is a vote for the BJP," Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee told a poll rally here on Saturday in a bid to consolidate votes in this district, which historically has been a strong base of the Congress.

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow in Farakka, he claimed that while the BJP was "breaking the Congress", the TMC was "thwarting the BJP's influence on the ground."

Accusations Against Congress and Central Agencies

Targeting the Congress, the de facto number two in the TMC, claimed that no MP or any representative of the grand old party stood by them in the past two years to address people's demands.

Banerjee claimed that the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.

Voter Roll Concerns and Community Appeals

While attempts were being made to delete the names of the poor and minority voters from the electoral rolls, the opposition parties were "playing with the emotions of the community", the TMC leader said.

"I urge people -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians -- not to be misled. Those trying to divide you must be given a befitting reply on polling day. If you want to defeat the BJP, the only way is to vote for the TMC," he said.

Criticism of BJP's Policies

About the BJP-led NDA failing to pass the Constitution amendment bill to give women quota in 2029 in Parliament, he alleged that the Centre was trying to bring in the delimitation exercise "to divide our country."

"We will not allow any change to the Constitution by force," he said.

Claiming that "lakhs of minorities as well as Hindus were sent to detention camps in Assam through the NRC exercise", Banerjee said, "We had said in 2020 that NRC would not be allowed in Bengal, and we have stood by that. As long as Mamata Banerjee is here, people will not be forced to prove citizenship by standing in lines."

Addressing River Erosion and Rehabilitation

Raising the issue of riverine erosion, he said, "The chief minister has written to the Centre to declare Ganga erosion a national disaster, but no steps have been taken."

Detailing the party's plans for the welfare of erosion-hit families, Banerjee said the TMC would push for their rehabilitation on unused land under the Farakka Barrage authorities.

"We will launch a movement in Farakka and Samserganj to ensure that the unused land of the Farakka Barrage is utilised for the rehabilitation of those who have lost homes. This is our commitment, our pledge," he said.

The TMC's Lok Sabha MP assured people of financial assistance of over Rs 100 crore for erosion-affected areas, and noted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced funds for the purpose and work has been initiated, but "land-related issues were causing delays".

"We will stand by every affected family," he said.

The TMC national general secretary urged voters to remain vigilant till the completion of the electoral process.

Polling in Murshidabad will be held in the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23.

Murshidabad is a district in West Bengal with a significant minority population, making it a key battleground for political parties. The upcoming assembly elections will be a test of strength for the TMC against the rising influence of the BJP in the region. The Election Commission of India will oversee the polling process to ensure free and fair elections.