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Businessman Booked Over Suicide Of Construction Firm Owner

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 17:03 IST

A businessman in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a construction firm owner who jumped in front of a train after facing harassment over payments.

Key Points

  • Construction firm owner Sudarshan Gawli died by suicide after sending a message blaming Dhanesh Bhoir.
  • Gawli's firm had a railway line foundation contract between Virar and Dahanu.
  • Dhanesh Bhoir, the main supplier, allegedly harassed Gawli for payment despite Rs 5.66 lakh being cleared.
  • Bhoir has been booked for abetment of suicide under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A businessman was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a construction firm owner, who had ended his life by jumping in front of a train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Friday.

Details of the Palghar Suicide Case

Sudarshan Gawli (44), owner of a construction firm, had jumped in front of a train on May 11, before which he sent a Whatsapp message to his partner blaming one Dhanesh Bhoir for forcing him to take the extreme step, the Palghar railway police station official said.

 

Gawli's firm had got a contract related to railway line foundation work between Virar and Dahanu, with Bhoir being his main supplier of materials, the official said.

"Gawli and his partner owed Bhoir Rs 6.24 lakh, which he paid with great difficulty after pawning jewellery etc. However, he was being harassed for payment despite clearing Rs 5.66 lakh. In distress, Gawli ended his life," the official said.

Based on a complaint by Gawli's brother on May 26, Bhoir was booked for abetment of suicide under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, though he is yet to be arrested, the official informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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