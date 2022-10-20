News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai builder dies by suicide after jumping from 23rd floor

Mumbai builder dies by suicide after jumping from 23rd floor

Source: PTI
October 20, 2022 13:26 IST
Well known real estate developer Paras Porwal allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

The police later found a suicide note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, he said.

 

Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station in south Mumbai, the official said.

A passer-by alerted the police following which personnel from the Kalachowki police station rushed to the spot, he said.

The body was taken to a civic-run hospital for post mortem, he said.

An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Porwal, the official said. 

Source: PTI
 
