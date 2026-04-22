Ambernath Businessman Booked For Allegedly Abetting Employee's Suicide

An Ambernath businessman is under investigation for allegedly abetting the suicide of a female employee following accusations of mental harassment and a soured relationship.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A businessman in Ambernath is accused of abetting the suicide of his employee.

The victim allegedly faced mental harassment from the accused, leading to her death.

The accused has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are searching for the absconding businessman to make an arrest.

An FIR was registered against a businessman from Ambernath in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly driving a woman employee to suicide earlier this month over soured relationship, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, who is absconding, has been booked under Section 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Details of the Suicide Case

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kale said the victim worked as an accountant in the businessman's company. She allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in a room in a hotel on April 10.

Allegations Against the Businessman

Family members of the deceased alleged that she was in a relationship with the accused. They claimed that on the day of the incident, he summoned her to the hotel and subjected her to severe mental harassment through heated arguments in person, over phone calls, and through messages, inciting her to take the extreme step.

Further Investigation and Accusations

"The victim's family has further alleged that the accused was pressuring her not to quit her job when she expressed a desire to leave. There are also allegations involving the accused using the victim for money laundering activities," a police official said.

Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Syed said that since the charge against the accused is non-bailable, police teams have been dispatched to various locations to arrest him.

Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerns the abetment of suicide. In India, suicide is not a crime, but abetting a suicide is a criminal offence. Police investigations typically involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially arresting the accused.