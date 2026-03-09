Five-year-old rescued after abduction from Prayagraj village

A five-year-old boy abducted from Prayagraj was successfully rescued from Varanasi following a swift police operation, leading to the arrest and questioning of the alleged abductors.

Key Points A five-year-old boy was abducted from Sarai Kalan village in Prayagraj district.

Police launched a search operation and rescued the child from Varanasi.

The child identified his maternal uncle and a distant relative as the abductors.

The accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned about their motives.

A five-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from a village in Prayagraj district, has been rescued from Varanasi after a day-long search, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the child, identified as Prateek, was abducted on Saturday near his house in Sarai Kalan village.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation and traced the child to Varanasi, from where he was rescued safely on Sunday night, the officer said.

Investigation and Suspects

During preliminary questioning, the child stated that he had been abducted by one of his maternal uncles and another distant relative, Yadav said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning them to ascertain the motive behind the act, he added.