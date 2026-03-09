HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Five-year-old rescued after abduction from Prayagraj village

Five-year-old rescued after abduction from Prayagraj village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 12:28 IST

x

A five-year-old boy abducted from Prayagraj was successfully rescued from Varanasi following a swift police operation, leading to the arrest and questioning of the alleged abductors.

Key Points

  • A five-year-old boy was abducted from Sarai Kalan village in Prayagraj district.
  • Police launched a search operation and rescued the child from Varanasi.
  • The child identified his maternal uncle and a distant relative as the abductors.
  • The accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned about their motives.

A five-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from a village in Prayagraj district, has been rescued from Varanasi after a day-long search, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said the child, identified as Prateek, was abducted on Saturday near his house in Sarai Kalan village.

 

Acting on the complaint, police launched a search operation and traced the child to Varanasi, from where he was rescued safely on Sunday night, the officer said.

Investigation and Suspects

During preliminary questioning, the child stated that he had been abducted by one of his maternal uncles and another distant relative, Yadav said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are questioning them to ascertain the motive behind the act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Five-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted in Prayagraj Village
Five-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Abducted in Prayagraj Village
Boy Dies After Villagers Accuse Him of Goat Theft in Odisha
Ashutosh Brahmachari, Swami Accuser, Attacked on Train in Prayagraj
Ashutosh Brahmachari, Swami Accuser, Attacked on Train in Prayagraj
Police Investigate Murder of Youth in Uttar Pradesh Field
Police Investigate Murder of Youth in Uttar Pradesh Field
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Taapsee, Sophie, Urmila Attend Special Women's Day Brunch1:31

Taapsee, Sophie, Urmila Attend Special Women's Day Brunch

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel1:32

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New Zealand1:35

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO