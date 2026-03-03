Boy Dies After Villagers Accuse Him of Goat Theft in Odisha

A 14-year-old boy tragically died in Odisha after villagers, suspecting goat theft, subjected him and a friend to a brutal beating, prompting a police investigation and multiple arrests.

Key Points A 14-year-old boy died after being beaten by villagers in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, accused of stealing a goat.

Another boy was seriously injured in the same incident and received hospital treatment.

Police have registered a murder case and arrested 12 people in connection with the mob violence.

The deceased was staying with his maternal uncle and attending school in Basingi village.

The incident follows similar cases of mob violence in the district based on theft suspicions.

A boy died, and another was injured after they were thrashed by villagers over suspicion of goat theft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Indokholi Herogoda village under Tiring police station in the district on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Sambit Bindhani (14), the only son of Rajkumar Bindhani of Bhutakabadi village.

According to the police, some locals caught Sambit along with three of his friends on the allegation of stealing a goat. Two of them managed to escape from the spot. So, the mob thrashed Sambit and one of his friends badly.

Getting information, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued the duo in a serious condition, said Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati.

The two boys were immediately admitted to Jharadihi hospital and later shifted to Rairangpur hospital, where doctors declared Sambit dead, he said.

Sambit was staying in his maternal uncle's house and studying in a government high school in Basingi village under Behalda police station.

Police Investigation and Arrests

After the family filed a complaint at the Tiring police station, the police registered a murder case and arrested 12 accused persons, said inspector in-charge (IIC) Prashant Jena.

Since this is a sensitive incident, the police are investigating the case with utmost seriousness, said the police officer.

The deceased's family has demanded a proper investigation into the incident and justice.

A few days ago, a mentally challenged man was allegedly beaten to death, and another two were thrashed by mobs over suspicion of child theft in two different areas in the district.