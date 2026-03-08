HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashutosh Brahmachari, Swami Accuser, Attacked on Train in Prayagraj

Ashutosh Brahmachari, Swami Accuser, Attacked on Train in Prayagraj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 14:48 IST

Ashutosh Brahmachari, who filed a sexual exploitation complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was attacked on a train in Prayagraj, prompting a police investigation into the incident and raising concerns about the ongoing case.

Key Points

  • Ashutosh Brahmachari, the complainant against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, was attacked with a razor on a train near Prayagraj.
  • The attack occurred while Brahmachari was travelling on the Rewa Express, sustaining minor injuries.
  • Police have launched an investigation, examining CCTV footage to identify the attacker and determine the motive.
  • An FIR was previously filed against Saraswati and his disciple for alleged sexual abuse of two individuals, including a minor.
  • The FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed a complaint alleging that Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati sexually exploited students at his ashram, was attacked by an unidentified person with a razor on a train here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, Ashutosh alleged that he was travelling to Prayagraj by the Rewa Express when the incident occurred.

 

The officer said that when the train was approaching Sirathu station in the morning, Ashutosh went to the toilet, where an unidentified person allegedly attacked him with a razor.

He sustained minor injuries in the incident and was sent to Calvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical examination, the officer added.

Based on the medical examination report, a case will be registered, the officer said.

The CCTV footage from the spot is also being examined to identify the attacker. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he added.

Background of the Allegations

On February 21, an FIR was lodged against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor, over the past year, including during the Magh Mela.

The action was taken after an order passed earlier that day by the Special Judge (POCSO Act), Prayagraj, directing that a case be registered on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others.

According to officials, the FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Besides Avimukteshwaranand and Mukundanand Brahmachari, two to three unidentified persons have also been named in the complaint.

According to the FIR, the complainants included Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj, a disciple of Swami Rambhadracharya, and two persons, including a minor, who alleged sexual abuse at a gurukul and during religious congregations.

The complainants had alleged that the accused, posing as religious preceptors, subjected the minor and another youth to repeated sexual assault on multiple occasions over the past year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
