AAP's Satyendar Jain back in Tihar as SC rejects regular bail plea

Former Delhi health minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain returned to Tihar Jail on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his regular bail plea in a money laundering case, officials said.

IMAGE: Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain leaves his residence for Tihar Jail after the Supreme Court rejected his bail plea in the money laundering case, in New Delhi, March 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Jain arrived at Tihar jail in the evening. He was taken to jail number 7 after the formalities of lodging him in the prison were completed," a jail official said.

The 69-year-old was medically examined before being sent to a separate cell in the prison, officials said.

Donning a green colour T-shirt and a back pain belt, Jain left his Saraswati Vihar residence in northwest Delhi around 5.45 pm to surrender at the jail.

Before leaving his house, he hugged his wife and other family members. He was accompanied by his wife and a relative in a car. Jain has two daughters. The other relatives came in another car.

The top court rejected an oral request by Jain's counsel to allow him to surrender in a week's time. The SC had on January 17 reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea.

Jain was out on interim bail granted to him by the top court on May 26, 2023 on medical grounds, after he fell in Tihar Jail's bathroom. The bail got extended from time to time. In June last year, he also underwent a spinal operation.

Jain had moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.



It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.