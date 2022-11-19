SEE: AAP's Satyendar Jain gets massage in Tihar jail

A CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar jail has emerged on social media -- two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is seen massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.

The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

"Unknown persons were giving massages and foot massages to Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in a court.

You can see the video below:

Soon after this, the superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of the jailed Delhi minister.

Jain has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and his bail application was denied by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The trial court recently ordered ED and Jain's legal team not to leak any content of affidavits and video in this regard. The court had also taken an undertaking from both sides. There was, however, no restriction/direction passed for the media.

Recently, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) sought a detailed report from the Delhi chief secretary about allegations that the jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was getting "special treatment" inside Tihar jail, sources said.