News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 15, 2023 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail in New Delhi in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Satyendar Jain in ED custody. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The counsel said the investigation agency had moved an application before Special Judge M K Nagpal last Friday in this regard, and the same was allowed.

The CBI quizzed the politician on Monday following the court order, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

 

He, however, is not an accused in the excise scam case.

The counsel said the CBI also quizzed AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy-money laundering case.

Nair was earlier granted bail in the excise scam.

The ED, had in its supplementary charge sheet, stated that the investigation done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) so far has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was created by top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The money laundering case, in which Jain is in judicial custody, was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.

The FIR had alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Court says Jain hid proceeds of crime, denies bail
Court says Jain hid proceeds of crime, denies bail
New video shows Jain eating outside food in Tihar
New video shows Jain eating outside food in Tihar
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
Sukesh claims AAP's Jain extorted Rs 10 cr from him
Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills
Pakistan Navy Shows Off Its Skills
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
70 year old woman dies in fire in Mumbai highrise
Blackstone is bullish on the India growth story
Blackstone is bullish on the India growth story
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Satyendar Jain gets special treatment in Tihar: ED

Satyendar Jain gets special treatment in Tihar: ED

Jain moves court against ED over Tihar video 'leak'

Jain moves court against ED over Tihar video 'leak'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances