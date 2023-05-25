News
Rediff.com  » News » AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar jail bathroom, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar jail bathroom, hospitalised

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 25, 2023 11:49 IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Thursday admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.

Photograph: ANI

Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

 

"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.

On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
