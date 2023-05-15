News
Rediff.com  » News » Tihar jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to Satyendar Jain's cell

Tihar jail SP gets notice for shifting 2 inmates to Satyendar Jain's cell

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 15, 2023 13:02 IST
The Tihar jail administration has issued a show cause notice to the superintendent of jail number 7 for transferring two inmates to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell, officials said on Monday.

Jain had submitted an application to the jail administration requesting that two inmates be lodged with him as he was feeling depressed and lonely, they said.

The superintendent transferred the inmates without informing or discussing the matter with the administration, a senior official said.

 

When the jail administration came to know about it, a show cause notice was issued to the concerned officer who then transferred the inmates back, he said.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the superintendent of jail no 7 of Tihar Jail by Director General Sanjay Beniwal seeking an explanation for transferring the inmates to the former Delhi minister's cell without following certain guidelines and for not informing the jail administration before taking the step," the official said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on May 31, 2022.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
