Haryana CM Saini Accuses AAP Of Failing On Punjab Promises

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticised the AAP government in Punjab, accusing them of failing to fulfil promises and address critical issues like law and order and drug abuse.

Photograph: @BJP4Haryana/X

Key Points Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini criticises the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly failing to deliver on its pre-election promises.

Saini alleges a decline in Punjab's law and order situation, citing increased gangster and criminal activities.

Saini claims the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', has not achieved its intended results.

Saini highlights the welfare schemes of Haryana's 'double-engine' government, contrasting it with Punjab's performance.

Saini expresses confidence in the BJP's prospects in Punjab, citing growing public trust in Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the AAP government in Punjab should reveal if had fulfilled all the promises the party had made ahead of the previous assembly polls.

The AAP had made big promises to people, but failed to fulfil them, Saini said while speaking to reporters during his visit to Punjab's Kapurthala.

He said the public now understands that development cannot be achieved merely through announcements and false assurances.

Saini Jibes At AAP's Unfulfilled Promises

The AAP government should inform people how many of the promises made during elections have actually been fulfilled, Saini jibed.

He alleged that the expected progress in development works has not been achieved and the law and order situation in Punjab has deteriorated. Gangster and criminal activities have increased in Punjab, leading to a growing sense of insecurity among ordinary citizens, he said.

Earlier in the day, Saini visited Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas near Amritsar and paid a courtesy call on Dera chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

During the meeting, the Saini sought his blessings and held discussions on various social and spiritual issues, an official statement said.

Notably, newly-appointed Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon Dhillon also visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Saturday, and met the Dera chief.

Focus On Anti-Drug Campaign

Radha Soami Satsang is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km from Amritsar city.

After his visit to the Dera, Saini visited Kapurthala, where he offered prayers at Mata Bhadrakali Temple.

He said that India's spiritual and cultural heritage plays a vital role in uniting society and spreading positive energy.

Speaking to reporters in Kapurthala, Saini said the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh', had failed to deliver results.

Instead of taking concrete measures to protect youth from drug abuse and eradicate the menace, more focus was on publicity, he claimed.

Haryana's Welfare Schemes

He said the government should have made more serious efforts in this direction, and the desired outcomes are not visible on the ground.

Saini said the Congress and AAP are working in tandem and share similar ideology.

Referring to the recently held municipal elections in Punjab, he said the manner in which law and order was allegedly compromised has raised serious questions about the democratic system.

The AAP won more than 48 per cent municipal bodies in the recent Punjab civic body polls.

However, opposition parties have accused the Bhagwant Mann-dispensation of misusing official machinery and abusing power during the elections, claiming that the results didn't reflect the ground reality in Punjab.

BJP's Future In Punjab

Saini said Haryana's "double-engine" government has worked to deliver public welfare benefits directly to the people through various schemes.

By integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme with the state government's 'Chirayu' scheme, lakhs of families in Haryana have been provided access to better healthcare facilities, he said.

He said the government has taken effective steps to ensure free treatment for the poor and needy.

He further said the people of Punjab are increasingly placing their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his development-oriented policies, and in coming days, they will work towards bringing the BJP to power in Punjab, where polls are scheduled early next year.

Saini further said the people want development, good governance and accountability in politics and will no longer be satisfied with empty promises.

During his visit, Saini also interacted with people in the Circular Road Market area of Kapurthala.

Addressing local residents, he said the BJP government is continuously working with a commitment to public welfare, development and good governance, while giving highest priority to the interests of common people.