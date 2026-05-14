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AAP To Discuss Janakpuri Rape Case With Delhi L-G

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 14, 2026 13:04 IST

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AAP MP Sanjay Singh plans to meet with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to address the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Janakpuri and demand stringent action.

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • AAP MP Sanjay Singh to seek meeting with Delhi L-G over Janakpuri rape case.
  • AAP delegation to discuss measures for justice and accountability in the Janakpuri rape case.
  • AAP threatens further action if Delhi L-G does not grant an appointment.
  • Protests held outside Raj Niwas over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in Janakpuri.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said he would seek an appointment with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Janakpuri and demand strict action in the matter.

AAP's Plan of Action in Janakpuri Case

Addressing a press conference, Singh said he would write to the lieutenant governor seeking time for a meeting and would also take along a delegation to deliberate on the steps to be taken in the case.

 

He said the delegation wanted to discuss measures to ensure justice for the child and accountability in the matter.

Singh added that if the lieutenant governor did not grant an appointment, the party would decide its future course of action.

Protests and Police Response

The remarks come a day after the party's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with women councillors and party workers, staged a protest outside Raj Niwas over the incident.

The protesters were later removed by the police, who said the action was taken to maintain law and order.

Bharadwaj alleged that the protesters were subjected to "inhuman treatment" while demanding justice for the child.

Police, however, said the demonstrators were removed as part of crowd-control measures in the high-security zone near Raj Niwas.

Details of the Alleged Crime

The case pertains to the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl at a private school in Delhi's Janakpuri area on May 1, triggering outrage and protests by political parties and residents.

A 57-year-old school caretaker was arrested, but he was released on bail by a court in Delhi despite strong opposition from the prosecution. The cops said they were checking the school's CCTV footage.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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